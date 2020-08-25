Kev & Grenade unleash highly anticipated Utopia LP

Kev & Grenade’s much anticipated LP, ”Utopia” has finally hit audio stores & iTunes charts following the release of ‘Like to Drip’ hit single off the EP.

Boasting of 11 songs, 3 features and a total of 9 different producers, ”Utopia” jettisons fans into a wholesome mix of Kev & Grenade’s style. Stream here.

Setting sail with ‘Utopia’ and docking on ‘Closing Prayer’, the LP cruises gracefully atop some A1 production. Amid its thrilling 11-track run, ‘Gbelemor’ is one of the many destined to be a fan favourite.

The bouncy piece, which features Joey B is undeniably one of the smoothest on the record, next to ‘Trey Young’ and ‘Slippin’.

Kev the Topic and Nana Grenade are the two halves of fast-rising musical group, Kev & Grenade.

Over the years, the duo have a earned a host of well-received records like ‘Adonko’, ‘Pac Gang Till I Go’, ‘Do My Thing’ and ‘Osu’ to their credit.

After enjoying massive airplay and buzz from their joint single ‘Adonko’, the two have been relentless in their quest to take over the Ghanaian music scene.

‘Utopia’ lives up to it’s month-long hype and delivers strongly on all fours: production, content, style and replay value. Kev & Grenade are on to something and fans have their full attention.

Connect with KEV & GRENADE on all social media networks for updates on upcoming releases and more.

KEV

TWITTER: @KevTheTopic

FACEBOOK: Kevthetopic

INSTAGRAM: kevthetopic

GRENADE

TWITTER: @NanaGrenade

FACEBOOK: Nana Grenade

INSTAGRAM: nanagrenade

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!



