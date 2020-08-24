Paul Bongo explores the issues of love in visuals for; Wonko Menko

Burgeoning talent, Paul Bongo signed unto Pay Records is out with visuals for his latest Afrobeat banger, Wonko Menko.

He is the crooner of ‘Power’ whose music video boldly skyrocketed his booming music career in Ghana.

Paul Bongo is deemed to reach further heights with his songs in Ghana but for now, wants Ghanaians to jam to the biggest tune of the moment titled ‘Wonko Menko’.

He is a very talented and hardworking young hip-hop artist who is ready to defy all odds, tear territories and break boundaries with his music and stagecraft.

The visuals was directed by Sedem and song produced by Kaywa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!