Panda Masson shows talent on Tubani Live

Versatile rapper, Panda Masson who is best know for his song titled “I Choose You”, has been featured on Tubhani Live.

Giving an electrifying performance, Panda Masson left a mark to remember as with a performance that when closely watched seems much similar to Ghana’s artist of the last decade.

From his delivery to his flow, to the creativity on “Gye Mani”, one would opine that Panda Masson is set to reach the sky with his eye-catching style.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!