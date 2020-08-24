Kwabsmah puts Joey B on new jam; Sweet Talk

Rising star Kwabsmah’s latest single ‘Sweet Talk’ is set to get you away from a mood of melancholy into a romantic spell as he features Joey B.

Producer, Uche B helps brings out Kwabsmah’s great talent and eccentric songwriting skills to blend in with the Afro Fusion world. Stream here.

‘Sweet Talk’ by Kwabsmah follows real life experiences involved in the ”chase” of a woman of which he loves and how he finds it hard to be consistent with a woman when he receives no positive response.

Joey B brings in his extreme undebatable talent into the mix. ‘Sweet Talk’ is taken off Kwabsmah’s upcoming album slated for release in a few months.



