Top Stories

Kwabsmah puts Joey B on new jam; Sweet Talk

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 43 mins ago
Kwabsmah puts Joey B on new jam; Sweet Talk
Kwabsmah puts Joey B on new jam; Sweet Talk Photo Credit: Kwabsmah

Rising star Kwabsmah’s latest single ‘Sweet Talk’ is set to get you away from a mood of melancholy into a romantic spell as he features Joey B.

Producer, Uche B helps brings out Kwabsmah’s great talent and eccentric songwriting skills to blend in with the Afro Fusion world. Stream here.

‘Sweet Talk’ by Kwabsmah follows real life experiences involved in the ”chase” of a woman of which he loves and how he finds it hard to be consistent with a woman when he receives no positive response.

Joey B brings in his extreme undebatable talent into the mix. ‘Sweet Talk’ is taken off Kwabsmah’s upcoming album slated for release in a few months.

TWEET: @Kwabsmah

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: All Day by Kwabsmah

Video: All Day by Kwabsmah

27th March 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd March 2020
Photo of Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B

Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B

14th March 2020
Photo of Video: Who Dat by Unyx feat. Joey B

Video: Who Dat by Unyx feat. Joey B

24th February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker