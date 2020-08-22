Medikal, KiDi, King Promise & more set to perform at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (Virtual Edition)

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will see 30 Awards being presented at 2 exclusive events on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th August at 8pm each night.

Performing on the night is a galaxy of Ghana’s finest including E.L, KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras Kuuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, and many more.

Don’t miss the VGMAs Live on TV3, Soundcity TV, The Base TV , Rok Ghana on DSTV and streamed on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards pages.

The Vodafone Ghana music awards, produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, Soundcity, The Base TV, Media partners and brought to you by VF, the future is exciting, ready?

