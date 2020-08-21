SK Frimpong’s ‘Jama Praise’ secures 5 nominations in 2020 Western Music Awards

Ghana’s favorite worship leader, SK Frimpong has once again been nominated in 5 categories in the 2020 Western Music Awards

He clocked a spot in the highly coveted Artiste of the Year category alongside top guns like DopeNation, Ayesem, Fameye, Don Kweli and Navah.

He was nominated for the Most Popular Regional Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Music Video of the Year kind courtesy his monster hit single, Jama Praise.

Kindly dial *365*300# and enter the codes W5, W19, W155, W173 and W187 to vote for him in all categories listed above respectively.

Organisers of the event say hardworking musicians will be duly appreciated to motivate others to do well in the music industry.

Nana Kwesi Coomson hopes the event will attract maximum attention and the support required to push the agenda of the region.

Western Region has been described as the basket of talent for churning out quality musicians over the years.

Top highlife music legends in the country trace their root to the region, which has created a platform for them to explore opportunities from the local level to the international stage.

