Ayisi out with a Tupac inspired piece; Mokole

Following his maiden single for 2020, titled ‘Prayer’, A-Konnekt signee Ayisi releases another soulful record titled ‘Mokole’. Stream here.

Translated in English as ”Nobody knows”, ‘Mokole’ is reminiscent of Tupac’s ‘Do For Love’ which is a sample of Bobby Caldwell’s ‘What You Won’t Do for Love’.

It was this time produced by E.L, who contributes a touch of Ghanaian Highlife and Hiplife to the record.

It will be of no surprise to many that Ayisi brought it home yet again, as if his credibility would be questioned.

His fluent blend of the local and foreign dialects and cadences, lyrics and delievery, backing and ad lib vocals, surely leaves us all wanting more.

Ayisi’s vibe on most of his records is generally charismatic and very prominent.

‘Mokole’ is no different and its message is to remind us about the probabilities in life, life’s uncertainties, a song to spur you on when you need it. It does just that and nothing else.

Stay up to date with AYISI by following his socials for more news on upcoming releases and more.

TWITTER: @Bra_Ayisi

INSTAGRAM: bra_ayisi

FACEBOOK: Ayisi

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!