Amerado updates the world with Yeete Nsem ep 14

Following the successful release of 13 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 14 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Joe Mettle, MzVee, Sarkodie, Bosom P-Yung, Nana Ama McBrown, among others.

The song was produced by Seshi and video directed by Director K.

Stream here:

