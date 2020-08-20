Stonebwoy & wife foster peace with Angelo

Stonebwoy has done the needful following his altercation at Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert with a visit to Angelo to foster harmony.

“It is all love on this side. Earlier today with Angello…No Bad Blood,” is how Stonebwoy captioned an image he shared on his Twitter with him and AngelTown, Sarkodie’s manager after he [Stonebwoy] punched AngelTown’s left eye.



During the recording of the Black Love Concert at the Independence Square in Accra, a little confusion broke between Sarkodie’s manager & Stonebwoy.



Many reported that Stonebwoy had questioned Sarkodie’s teams of not allowing him to park at a place close to the Independence Square but other artistes have been allowed to park there.



Reports indicated that Stonebwoy felt disrespected by Sarkodie’s team due to the over 3-hour delay in getting his recording done on time and decided to leave because other artistes that he felt came late were being ushered unto the stage.

pic.twitter.com/WAXbqLh8Tq — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) August 19, 2020

When he decided to leave, Stonebwoy had a little misunderstanding with AngelTown which resulted in him assaulting the manager of Sarkodie.



Stonebwoy’s name was taken out of the advertised list of artistes billed to perform. However, he later on apologized via a video to Sarkodie and AngelTown and has now done it once more in person.

