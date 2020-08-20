KobbyRockz talks long life on Kobby’s BreakFast EP. 1

Planned to be a weekly series, KobbyRockz has finally released the first Episode of his morning rap freestyles dubbed Kobby’s BreakFast.

The Kobby’s Breakfast’ series is set to give you full satisfaction after a long night of music starvation.

This week’s episode talks about praying for Grace and Long-life.

The song was produced by Anonymoxonit with the video directed by AsaaseBa, kindly watch, comment and share as we wait for the next episodes.

