Humility and integrity must be foremost in leadership – Wegeiwor

Wegeiwor has had her turn on Daakye Kanea, a Ghanaian podcast that throws spotlight on noble Women Leaders in our country.

These are women who are influencing not just the minds of students but caring for the needs of the under-privileged and vulnerable.

Real name Dr. Patience Aseweh Abor, Wegeiwor is a big name in academia with enviable feats that score from Ghana and beyond. But beyond the classroom.

Grace Yaa Agyeman (Host of Daakye Kanea) & Wegeiwor. Photo Credit: Daakye Kanea

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon this amazing modern woman with very strong African values picked the moniker “Wegeiwor”.

Wegeiwor shed light on varied topics on the interview – from Leadership to Tourism, Politics, Family, among others.

On Leadership:

Wegeiwor stated “being a great leader requires humility but above all, integrity, comes first before anything. The courage and integrity to influence people towards a desired goal is also key in leadership.“

For somebody to be a great leader, the person needs to come with a high sense of integrity to change the status quo.

On Mentorship:

Wegeiwor, a woman who has exploited many fields of endeavour picked Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a role model , and someone she still learns a lot from and would want to pick some intrinsic values from.

“She has a lot of qualities I would like to imbibe into myself”, Wegeiwor added.

Wegeiwor is the Founder of Exglo Foundation, Non-Governmental Organization in Ghana (check www.exglo.org). Aside working in the classroom, she makes time to hone her music craft.

And for Wegeiwor, doing music is more of a ministration thing than something to be done purposely because of money or hype.

