Edem snubs Sarkodie in top 5 rappers list; touts Asem as singer

Edem has in interview on GHOne TV, revealed his top 5 rappers of all time and Sarkodie is absent from the list although Sarkodie listed him as one of his favorite rappers of all time.

Speaking with Regina Van Helvert on Rhythmz Live, he listed the likes of Obrafour, Gemini, Tinny, Teephlow and Okomfuor Kwaade in no particular order.

Upon being queried if Asem was totally excluded, he threw a subtle jab at the ‘Magician’ crooner saying, ” I’ll put Asem in there at number 6 for being a good singer”.

Edem however excluded Sarkodie totally out of his list after the latter in an interview hailed him as one of his favorite rappers eventhough he doesn’t understand most of his ewe lines.

The GbevuNation Kingpin is out with latest EP dubbed, Mood Swings.

