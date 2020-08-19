Gidochi crowned winner of NESCAFÉ One Song Challenge

Signed unto Supernova Records, Gidochi born Gideon Alabi has been crowned the winner of the Nescafe One Song Challenge which took off several months ago.

After releasing his first official single “With You” in June last year, he shot into fame in 2018 with the release of the popular “Fa Ma Me” song with label mate “Jetey” which later saw a remix with Sarkodie.

Gidochi after receiving overwhelming feedback for his first solo single “With You” dished out a sequel “High With Me” which featured the Bhimnation boss Stonebwoy as his second official single.

He participated in the competition with over 5000 other entries and beat Spooky and Kobi in the final selection to win $3000 and a recording session.

Gidochi is a Social Work and Sociology graduate of the University Of Ghana Legon. Born on July 27, the young Ghanaian singer is a versatile artiste whose core is rooted in Afrobeats, Highlife and Soul Music.

With his unique songwriting skills and vocal dexterity, he has worked with the likes of Sarkodie, Flowking Stone, ItzTiffany, Guilty beatz, J.Derobie, Jetey, Toyboi amongst others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!