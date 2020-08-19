Fameye hosts KiDi, M.anifest others on 10-track Greater Than EP

Fameye has dropped the full tracklist for his incoming maiden EP titled, Greater Than following the unveiling of its cover art.

Fans should be expectant of some dope collaborations on the 10-track EP including the likes of M.anifest, KiDi, Pappy Kojo, Bisa KDei, B4Bonah and AmakyetheRapper.

Singles off the EP to look out for include Asem, Unbreakable, 247, Choices, Fly Away, Dey For U, Agoro, Choices, Biibi and Streets.

It might just be the perfect EP to be greater than all others so far! Anticipate!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!