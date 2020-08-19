Top Stories

Fameye hosts KiDi, M.anifest others on 10-track Greater Than EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Fameye hosts KiDi, M.anifest others on 10-track Greater Than EP
Fameye hosts KiDi, M.anifest others on 10-track Greater Than EP Photo Credit: Fameye/Facebook

Fameye has dropped the full tracklist for his incoming maiden EP titled, Greater Than following the unveiling of its cover art.

Fans should be expectant of some dope collaborations on the 10-track EP including the likes of M.anifest, KiDi, Pappy Kojo, Bisa KDei, B4Bonah and AmakyetheRapper.

Singles off the EP to look out for include Asem, Unbreakable, 247, Choices, Fly Away, Dey For U, Agoro, Choices, Biibi and Streets.

It might just be the perfect EP to be greater than all others so far! Anticipate!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Knii Lante books Fameye for latest release

Knii Lante books Fameye for latest release

3 weeks ago
Photo of 2020 Week 30: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 30: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 weeks ago
Photo of Fameye stays loyal to the streets as he mutes fashion critics

Fameye stays loyal to the streets as he mutes fashion critics

4 weeks ago
Photo of Video Premiere: Odehyie by Donzy feat. Fameye

Video Premiere: Odehyie by Donzy feat. Fameye

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker