Top Stories

Shatta Wale makes Barack Obama’s playlist

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 24 mins ago
Shatta Wale makes Barack Obama's playlist
Shatta Wale makes Barack Obama's playlist. Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Former USA President Barack Obama has added Shatta Wale to his list of summer 2020 playlist songs.

Barack Obama playlisted Beyoncé’s Already, which featured Shatta Wale in the playlist that also had songs from Stevie Wonder, J Cole, Megan The Stallion, John Legend and Wizkid.

This will come as another opportunity for Ghana’s music icon to be heard all around the world through this playlist.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

5 days ago
Photo of Ghana DJ Awards outdoors 12 industry gurus as new board of directors

Ghana DJ Awards outdoors 12 industry gurus as new board of directors

6 days ago
Photo of New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

6 days ago
Photo of Anticipate as Bisa Kdei, Medikal duet on a new jam; Netwerk

Anticipate as Bisa Kdei, Medikal duet on a new jam; Netwerk

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker