Shatta Wale makes Barack Obama’s playlist

Former USA President Barack Obama has added Shatta Wale to his list of summer 2020 playlist songs.

Barack Obama playlisted Beyoncé’s Already, which featured Shatta Wale in the playlist that also had songs from Stevie Wonder, J Cole, Megan The Stallion, John Legend and Wizkid.

This will come as another opportunity for Ghana’s music icon to be heard all around the world through this playlist.

