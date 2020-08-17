Stonebwoy proves maturity; apologizes to Angelo

Stonebwoy has honestly apologized for events that unraveled between himself and Angelo – Sarkodie’s manager at the recording of Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual concert.

According to the multiple award-winning musician, contrary to reports circulating on both the traditional and social media, there was no incident of firearm redrawal or brandishing.

There have been various and largely conflicting reports on social media about what actually happened at the independence square on the 10th of August 2020 during the recording of Sarkodie’s “Black Love virtual” concert.

The allegation that Stonebwoy pulled a gun on the manager of celebrated musician Sarkodie is what has created the largest media frenzy.

In a recent video published on his official Twitter handle and in recent times where he doesn’t possess any fiream, the Bhim Nation president categorically denied the said reportage.

He revealed that, there weren’t any knives or guns involved as contained in and disseminated by some of the media reports, explaining that what ensued was a just verbal disagreement.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group (BMG) – talent management and developing hub, however, has apologized to Angelo, Sarkodie and the organizers of the event for what he describes as a misunderstanding and misapprehension that occurred at the independence square.

There has been yet no reaction or comment from Angelo or Sarkodie’s team regarding the issue.

