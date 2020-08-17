Top Stories

Ogidi Brown talks uncertainties of life in; Future Turns

Ogidi Brown is at it again following the release of ‘Bisa’. He’s out with a new jam titled ‘Future Turns’ produced by Beatz Fada.

A song inspired by the people hustling on the street today, ‘Future Turns’ speaks on what people wish to become in the future from infancy, however, their dreams often do not manifest into the way they hoped.

He uses his lyrics to tap into this reality and portray the alternative routes people end up taking – hits the ground running as his opening lines explore a few scenarios.

A person may have dreamt about becoming a doctor or a lawyer, however they ended up being a mason , a plumber or driving an okada; something they would’ve never thought of doing. Be sure to check this one out.

