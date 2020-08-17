Becca donates to health facilities on birthday

Becca has celebrated her birthday by partnering Becca Hearts Foundation with Dr. Javaka Moore’s foundation in donating hospital equipments to various facilities.

She commemorated her birthday this year by donating 131 Fetal monitors, 51 Patient monitors, and 20 Pulse Oximeter to the Korle Bu and Ridge teaching hospitals, Ho Hospital, National Cathedral and some other public hospitals and other hospitals on Friday 14th August 2020.

She was hosted by management from Korle- bu, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Daniel Asare and Head of Neo-Natal ,Prof. Christabel Enweronu-Laryea.

Also in attendance was the Chief Medical director of Ridge hospital, Dr. Sefenyo.

The donation will be distributed among the various facilities to further assist with the monitoring and aiding safe delivery of babies and reducing birth mortality.

It’s good to be thoughtful… Thank you so much Dr. Javaka Moore and Becca Hearts Foundation. Today we donated 131 Cardiotocography (CTG), CPAP Machines, Pulse Oximeter and Paediatric ventilators. #Beccahearts #DrJavakaMoore pic.twitter.com/3lblPyHuTf — Becca (@beccafrica) August 14, 2020

This is being coordinated by the CEO of the biggest public hospital in the country Dr. Daniel Asare.

Cardiotocography is a technical means of recording the fetal heartbeat and the uterine contractions during pregnancy.

The availability of these machines will enable the Hospitals carry out mandatory monitoring of all pregnant women to ensure the safety of the unborn child and the mother.

She celebrated her birthday on Saturday 15, August, 2020.

