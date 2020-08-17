Angelo is well; I’ll address Stonebwoy’s issue from tomorrow – Sarkodie

Sarkodie has spoken on the Stonebwoy-Angelo altercation that occurred during the recording of the Black Love virtual concert.

In an interview with Andy Dosty, a day after the airing of the pre-recorded virtual concert, Sarkodie has turned down attempts to get him commenting on the issue.

“I haven’t spoken with Stonebwoy yet. Honestly, i just wanted this show to happen and after that I address anything else. You Know me, I wouldn’t necessarily explain stuff but this one deserves some explanation.

People have to know what happened so now that the show is over I’ll start addressing it from tomorrow. I want to keep the whole energy about the show today”.

On the welfare of his wounded manager, he confirmed that he is responding to treatment and is doing well so far.

The ‘Black Love’ virtual concert streamed live and to the surprise of viewers, Shatta Wale joined him to perform alongside other top acts.

This becomes the first time the pair are mounting the stage together after their infamous ‘beef’ which they trashed recently on the rapper’s birthday.

The duo performed their hit collaboration “Me Gye Wo Girl”.

Initially, Ceek, the platform which was to stream the pre-recorded concert on its pay to view portal, had its website crashed due to overwhelming traffic of people who were watching the concert.

However, after the operators of the platform issued an apology and promised to fix the technical issue, the concert is now streaming live on the Ceek’s Facebook.

