Top Stories

Angelo is well; I’ll address Stonebwoy’s issue from tomorrow – Sarkodie

Sarkodie speaks on all issues surrounding the concert

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 mins ago
Angelo is well; I'll address Stonebwoy's issue from tomorrow - Sarkodie
Angelo is well; I'll address Stonebwoy's issue from tomorrow - Sarkodie Photo Credit: Sarkodie /Twitter

Sarkodie has spoken on the Stonebwoy-Angelo altercation that occurred during the recording of the Black Love virtual concert.

In an interview with Andy Dosty, a day after the airing of the pre-recorded virtual concert, Sarkodie has turned down attempts to get him commenting on the issue.

“I haven’t spoken with Stonebwoy yet. Honestly, i just wanted this show to happen and after that I address anything else. You Know me, I wouldn’t necessarily explain stuff but this one deserves some explanation.

People have to know what happened so now that the show is over I’ll start addressing it from tomorrow. I want to keep the whole energy about the show today”.

On the welfare of his wounded manager, he confirmed that he is responding to treatment and is doing well so far.

The ‘Black Love’ virtual concert streamed live and to the surprise of viewers, Shatta Wale joined him to perform alongside other top acts.

This becomes the first time the pair are mounting the stage together after their infamous ‘beef’ which they trashed recently on the rapper’s birthday.

The duo performed their hit collaboration “Me Gye Wo Girl”.

Initially, Ceek, the platform which was to stream the pre-recorded concert on its pay to view portal, had its website crashed due to overwhelming traffic of people who were watching the concert.

However, after the operators of the platform issued an apology and promised to fix the technical issue, the concert is now streaming live on the Ceek’s Facebook.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

4 days ago
Photo of Ghana DJ Awards outdoors 12 industry gurus as new board of directors

Ghana DJ Awards outdoors 12 industry gurus as new board of directors

5 days ago
Photo of New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

5 days ago
Photo of Anticipate as Bisa Kdei, Medikal duet on a new jam; Netwerk

Anticipate as Bisa Kdei, Medikal duet on a new jam; Netwerk

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker