One By One, a new song from Herman Suede

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music 2 hours ago
Teenage artist Herman Suede has released his third single of the year titled One By One following the earlier releases of”Free” and “Star”.

Still only 17, Herman Suede broke out with his debut single titled “Be Mine” released some three years ago.

Last year however was arguably his best year yet as he successfully debuted a 6-track EP “Hi I’m Herman” to raving reviews.

He also headlined his first concert, “After Prep”; and was featured on Sarkodie’s “Womba” off the critically acclaimed “Black Love” album.

Produced by S.Kool Beatz, the love-themed jam is predominantly written and performed in English with the song’s bridge transitioning to Ga, perhaps in an attempt to express the depths of his affection.

The opening verse sees Herman paint a picture of a party scene, where his love-interest catches his eye from across the room.

He then proceeds to advances, expressing his intent to patiently win her over one step at a time, thus the song title: “One By One”.

