Top Stories

Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

Kyeiwaa indirectly fires shots at naysayers with this single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim
Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim Photo Credit: Kyeiwaa /Instagram

Widely known for her contributions to the movie industry in Ghana, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa has ventured into music with visuals for her debut single, To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim.

She has followed the likes of Emelia Brobbey and Lil Win to also venture into music with a song title that translates as ‘prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies’.

The thanksgiving song comes after the 52-year-old walked down the aisle with her missing but found rib at the ceremony which happened in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA).

Kyeiwaa who now lives in the U.S has accompanied her new single with a music video shot by SKF TV USA.

The video shows excited Kyeiwaa singing her out to thank the almighty God as she continues to ask for His favour in her life.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

4 days ago
Photo of Twitch: the beguiling singer-songwriter on the come up

Twitch: the beguiling singer-songwriter on the come up

4 days ago
Photo of When did we get here? – WegeiWor on Tracey Boakye, Mzbel menace

When did we get here? – WegeiWor on Tracey Boakye, Mzbel menace

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker