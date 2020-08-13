Kyeiwaa makes bold statement in visuals for; To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim

Widely known for her contributions to the movie industry in Ghana, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa has ventured into music with visuals for her debut single, To Mepono Wo Atamfo Anim.

She has followed the likes of Emelia Brobbey and Lil Win to also venture into music with a song title that translates as ‘prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies’.

The thanksgiving song comes after the 52-year-old walked down the aisle with her missing but found rib at the ceremony which happened in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA).

Kyeiwaa who now lives in the U.S has accompanied her new single with a music video shot by SKF TV USA.

The video shows excited Kyeiwaa singing her out to thank the almighty God as she continues to ask for His favour in her life.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!