KiDi records American R&B star Teddy Riley on; Say Cheese Remix

KiDi is bound for another version of his monster hit single that saw us through the lockdown; Say Cheese Remix featuring Teddy Riley.

Lynx Entertainment just raised the bar by collaborating with Edward Theodore Riley– American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist credited with the creation of the new jack swing genre.

Already a fan favorite on KiDi’s successful Blue EP, Say Cheese Remix is expected to flip the switch in Ghanaian music as one of the pillars in global R&B has agreed to bless this track.

Teddy fused hip hop and R&B in his production work with artists including Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Samantha Mumba, Doug E. Fresh, Today, Heavy D & the Boyz, Hi-Five, Men of Vizion & Profyle, as well as his spearheaded groups Guy and Blackstreet.

Riley’s consistency and drum ideas had some influence on modern-day R&B, which since him contained more samples and rapping segments as well as singing, a practice which in part was reminiscent of the Jackson family.

Along with Neo Soul-style singers such as Marvin Gaye, he has had a seminal influence on gospel and R&B music, which became more open to using rap and sound effects in their recordings.

Ghana just can’t wait to hear what these two maestros will cook together in what is tipped to be one of the biggest collaborations this year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!