Don’t sound like anyone, be unique – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has spoken out on the necessity of an artiste to remain authentic despite the pressure to follow other trending styles and genres.

According to him, though creatives do get inspired by predecessors; people who have set the pace, most importantly, there’s a need to add up to what they are inspired by to make a difference.

“If you’re not different then you can’t have a seat at the at the big table. You need to bring something new rather than riding on the same style as those who inspire you. There is a need to stay unique.

There’s a need to bring something on board or else, I don’t think it would be easy for you to get a place. That means that you have to wait to get a replacement.” he told The Voice Of Africa

“I have my own kind of sound. It happens that some artistes tend to sound like others. So, I put in the effort to make sure I don’t sound like anybody.

Although coming up in the industry, I’ve been inspired by great people who have great sounds. I’ve had to tap into theirs to find myself. So now that I’ve found myself, there is no need to do something different.” he explained

“I do all three musical genres, being Reggae, Dance & Afrobeat.

With every song that I do, you can feel the mix of these three, which is a signature that I’ve created for myself, because like I told you already being unique is very important when it comes to the game or the industry; you have to try to carve your own path so you can be accepted.” Stonebwoy added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!