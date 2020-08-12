Top Stories

New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

She recently scored a collaboration with Kuami Eugene.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 mins ago
New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic
New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic Photo Credit: Hajia Police/Facebook

Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, with the stage name Hajia Police, has laid claims to be the originator of her new music genre; Afro-Islamic.

Speaking about what the genre means, she touted the elements of teaching, spiritual healing and entertainment.

According to her, Afro-Islamic exhibits very unique features that gives it a better position to rival other existing genres as the genre is also designed to convey strong emotions and typically has deep, meaningful lyrics created for this purpose.

Its roots are from Qur’anic verse’s in Islamic teachings.

As a genre emerging from Ghana, Afro-Islamic will create and provide positive life changing experiences for all in the country and beyond.

Also speaking on how her Islamic religion has influenced and shaped her musical taste, Hajia Police noted that, the values of liturgical music and religious songs are to encourage participation and build community while giving praise and thanks to a higher power, Allah.

Some of Hajia Police’s works include, Laila, Corona, Eilaika Aktub and she also recently scored a collaboration with Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of When did we get here? – WegeiWor on Tracey Boakye, Mzbel menace

When did we get here? – WegeiWor on Tracey Boakye, Mzbel menace

4 days ago
Photo of Mood Swings; Zoo Rass unleashes new EP

Mood Swings; Zoo Rass unleashes new EP

4 days ago
Photo of Medikal finally confirms Fella’s pregnancy rumors in visuals for; Odo

Medikal finally confirms Fella’s pregnancy rumors in visuals for; Odo

5 days ago
Photo of Shatta Wale’s ‘Sleepless Night’ ranked among Best Reggae Songs

Shatta Wale’s ‘Sleepless Night’ ranked among Best Reggae Songs

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker