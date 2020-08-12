FlyBoy Geesus hints on a remix with US A-list rapper The Game

Formerly part of the defunct group PhootPrintz, FlyBoy Geesus could be on his way to scoring a verse from A-list American rapper, The Game.

Flyboy took his IG story to share the news of how The Game sent a direct message supporting his music.

“The game texted me last night, I just can’t believe a whole game feeling my shit right now remix remix “, he wrote.

He has been on a hiatus for some time now despite releasing bangers like We Ballin featuring Medikal and Kisses for Breakfast featuring Stonebwoy.

However, he is currently back on track with the release of Money On My Mind which gaining massive appeal.

