Bryan The Mensah harnesses lyric video for “Walls” to unveil merch

Bryan The Mensah has utilized the release of his “Walls” lyric video to launch a very affordable merchandize store.

The merchandize store is launched from his nouvelle website and currently taking pre-orders.

The souvenirs come in varied T-Shirt formats and designs, among others. The Tees come in very affordable prices, starting from GHS 40 only!

“Not Going Outside”, his latest EP has racked over 300,000 Streams across various platforms; a very plausible feat many have said – especially for a young and ‘just popping’ new voice on the Ghanaian music scene, owing to how difficult it is to get the numbers and digital store influences.

Listen to “Not Going Outside” by Bryan The Mensah here.

