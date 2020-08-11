Why I stopped singing with Becca – Efe Grace

Currently on the come up, Gospel artiste Efe Grace has recalled what inspired her switch from secular to Gospel, working for Becca & reaction when Kuami Eugene posted her.

In an interview with Social media Publicist and YouTuber, Skbeatz Records, she recounted how she was initially a backing vocalist for Becca.

Efe Grace further revealed that she was a jazz artiste singing at hotels, pubs and restaurants after her secondary education as a means for survival.

Going through a tough time in life neglected by everyone close to her was the turning point that caused her to hear God’s affirmation and direction for her life while crying out to God in prayer.

She recalled, “I heard a voice say to me after praying that if I would leave everything behind and allow Him to take charge, I will see what He would do with my life.

I felt an inner peace instantly and immediately decided to stop the jazz and secular songs and do only Gospel”.

Furthermore, Skbeatz Records, recalling from September 2018, asked Efe Grace how she felt when she noticed that Kuami Eugene had posted a video of her singing ‘Yehowa ne M’abank3se’ on Instagram.

“Oh yeah, of course, I was very happy when I saw him post me on his page”, she said.

She was further asked if she Loves Kuami Eugene, and she responded, ‘ I like him”.

When further asked if she either likes or loves Kuami Eugene, she burst in laughter with Skbeatz Records during the interview.

On September 2018 thereabout, Kuami Eugene posted a video of Efe Grace ministering on Instagram asking of where he can find ‘this lady’, (Efe Grace).

Efe Grace is a sensational gospel minister who is now out with two singles titled, ‘Lord Have Your Way’ and ‘King of Glory’.

Her fame began to shoot when she released a rendition of her father’s (Reverend Mensah Bonsu) track, ‘Yehowa ne M’abank3se’.

