We haven't taken E.L's shine, we are only copying greatness - DopeNation Photo Credit: DopeNation /Facebook

Award-winning twin music duo, DopeNation has clarified allegations hurled at them by netizens that they have taken the shine off E.L

In a Skype interview on Tv3’s New Day morning show, the ‘Thank God’ crooners admitted the indelible impact that E.L has had on their entire artistry from producing beats to vocal delivery.

They narrated how E.L took them under his roof when they dropped down in Accra from Takoradi in search for someone to better their craft.

In replying to the allegations, they retorted, “Everyone looks up to someone. Even Nigerians are now going back to use Fela’s music and its all over. E.L is greatness so we are glad to be copying greatness”.

He just released a Kofi Kinaata assisted joint dubbed, ‘Thank God’ which is so far receiving massive airplay.

