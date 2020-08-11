Top Stories

Shatta Wale charts in yet another Billboard Social 50 list

Shatta Wale just seem to be on some groundbreaking musical achievement steroids as he has once again entered Billboard Social 50.

The Social 50 is powered by data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound and ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia.

The chart’s methodology blends weekly additions of friends/fans/followers with artist page views and engagement.

It’s not surprising that he made it to this list as he commands the largest fanbase in Ghana combined with having the biggest collaboration ever to hit the Ghana Music industry.

