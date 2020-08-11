Patapaa poisoned again?

For the second time, hit-making enigma, Patapaa has been spotted battling for his life due to poisoning in a video circulating across social media.

However, Ghanaians on social media are divided on whether or not Swedru-based Rapper, Patapaa, has been poisoned as is being circulated.



A video that went viral on social media has the rapper, known in real life as Justice Amoah, on a hospital bed battling for his life.

The rapper is alleged to have been poisoned by unknown people on Sunday. This would be the second time there has been an attempt on his life.



According to sources, he had stepped out to have a good time with some friends when he started complaining of stomach aches and was rushed to the hospital.



Whiles many sympathized with the rapper, others wondered if it was one of the usual publicity stunts celebrities pull for relevance, especially after a well-known man of God, Eagle Prophet, prophesied in 2019 that Patapaa would be poisoned.

Patapaa POISONED at drinking spot



Hiplife Musician, Patapaa has been poisoned at a drinking spot by some unidentified guys in Swedru in the Central Region.

He has since been hospitalised in a private facility in the town. @pataapa pic.twitter.com/VfC1s5cTCr — AngeltvGhana (@Angeltv_Gh) August 10, 2020

Their suspicion also comes on the back of the fact that per the video circulation, even though there seems to be some drip on the musician’s hand, the bed does not look like the normal hospital bed.



We’ll keep you updated on any developments that will arise along the line.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!