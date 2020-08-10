Top Stories

ToluDaDi goes explicit in short film for; Accra Love Story

His ''STIMULI'' EP has gathered about 200,000 streams across platforms

ToluDaDi goes explicit in short film for; Accra Love Story
Photo Credit: ToluDaDi

Following the release of ”Stimuli EP”, ToluDaDi has chipped in a sensual short film complimenting ‘Accra Love Story’ off the project.

‘Accra Love Story’ features Anonimo, who delivers a mesmerizing Ga chorus giving a reality check to listeners.

The video, shot and directed by 2 Monkeys, highlights a reality we may all not like to admit/talk about.

”STIMULI” has gathered about 200,000 streams across platforms, with over 100,000 on Apple Music alone, coupled with multiple playlisting, including a current no.2 slot on the ”Africa Rising” playlist on Apple Music with ‘Taya’ since it entered 3 weeks ago at no.18.

This ”STIMULI” project features, YN the Afropikin, Cici Yeboah, AnoNimo, BabaWvd, Thrill and Bwoui Face.

The complete project was produced by another IsoRock Music’s genius producer, BabaWvd (pronounced ”Baba Wood”).

