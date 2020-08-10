#JoeSela2020: See why Selasie is the perfect match for Joe Mettle – Video

You might have obviously heard the news of what is about to be the next wedding of the decade following #Kency2020 i.e #JoeSela2020.

Ghanamusic.com is however ready to serve you with updates on who this highly-coveted bride-to-be is.

You might have known also by this time that she is a proud daughter of an Assemblies of God pastor and a professional hair-stylist based in Tema.

What you might not know that probably made her the suitable choice for a beguiling dream husband of most single ladies in Ghana, is primarily how passionate she is for the things of God and of course, her stunning beauty.

Selassie, in a latest Insta live session has been spotted decoding mysteries in God’s word and passionately advising young ladies to set their priorities right before looking to enter a relationship.

She rightly divided God’s word in explaining what God expects of ladies in these times; from building a strong relationship with God, to the power of midnight prayers, to the necessity of serving in church during your waiting period.

She clearly proved to be a worthwhile suitor and perfect compliment to both the person and ministry of the multiple award-winning Gospel music export, Joe Mettle.

Selasie is definitely worth the wait! Congrats Joe!

The wedding ceremony of Joseph Oscar Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa will take place at the Christian Center Assemblies Of God Church in Tema community 12 at exactly 11:30 AM, 15th August.

