Horns represent power, not illuminati symbol – Ghanaian stylist of ‘Already’ video

Editorial stylist of ‘Already’ video by Beyonce ft. Shatta Wale, Nana Kwesi Wiafe, among other pundits have debunked claims that the video is demonic.

Director of Editorial at MuseAfrica.com, Nana Yaw Wiredu lashed out at Christians and all the conspiracy theorists claiming the Shatta Wale-Beyonce ‘Already’ video is filled with Illuminati symbols.

His comment follows a series of posts on Facebook by an American pastor, Cedric Knight, who claimed the Black is King film is ‘Satanic’.

“Black is King is #Satanic! They aren’t #hiding anymore! #Witches #Jezebels, #Warlocks,” the pastor captioned the photo of Beyonce wearing a horn during a scene captured in the music video.

Reacting to the post which generated lots of conversations on social media, Nana Yaw, on Bloggers Forum on GhanaWeb TV, described Christians as hypocritical people who always have issues with other types of religion.

“Okay I feel Christians are hypocrites…the biggest religion in Ghana are the Christians. When a Muslim tells them my religion is bigger than yours, they have a problem. They always want to say that mine is better than yours. And yours is not good. Christians have issues with everybody, budhists, etc. Why?” he quizzed.

He added that, it is high time Christians accommodate and accept other religions by not looking down on the others.

“The fact that we are Christians doesn’t mean that everybody’s religion doesn’t make sense,” he told the host Bernice Owusuwaa on GhanaWeb TV.

Furthermore, the editorial stylist of the ‘Already’ video who happens to be a Ghanaian, Nana Kwesi Wiafe has also debunked rumors that Beyoncé’s horn in the video depicts something demonic.

He says the cow horn means power; it connects to Disney’s Lion King movie, which talked about power in the animal kingdom.

In an interview on Sunrise on 3FM, Nana Kwesi Wiafe noted that the Already video was inspired by Africa.

“Most of the inspiration started from Africa and it could be seen from the video – the animal skin, the cow horn, child birth which connects to the story Disney told ‘The Lion King’.”

He expressed revel for being part of the making of this historic video.

“It feels amazing, overwhelming and a dream. I feel like I’m part of a movie.”

He further explained how he was able to be silent on disclosing the making of the video.

“You just have to be professional because there were legalities involved and this was huge for Africa.”

Speaking on future expectation, he says he hopes to style the president.

“I think the president is stylish especially with the fabrics he wears and I hope to style him.

