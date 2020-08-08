Woyome Ba shows his Pedigree on new song

Aptly produced by Phredxter, rising Ghanaian born musician Woyome Ba has spiced up the music industry with his latest street banger.

Captioned Pedigree, this project sees the young talent employ all needed protocols to lay flawless verses atop a hip-pop rhythm.

This rap or hippop inclined tune talks about how youths of these days don’t regard pacesetters in the life settings they find themselves.

“Pedigree” embodies hooks that make it sound pleasing and tolerable.

The jam becomes his second official song after “Believe” Ft lyrical Joe of “Biibiba” fame and Toffdawg was released 2015.

Prior to that jam, Woyome Ba recording demos to gather momentum for the huge task ahead of him in the entertainment industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!