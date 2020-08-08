Mood Swings; Zoo Rass unleashes new EP

USA-based Ghanaian dancehall recording artist Zuberi Shury, known professionally as Zoo Rass, has unleashed his long awaited third’ Extended Play project ‘Mood Swings’ (EP).

Working with some Nigerian artists recently & falling in love with how African music industry works, the USA based dancehall recording artiste has some plans ahead.

Zoo Rass, is well already in his quest of landing a feature with Ghana’s hottest Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Zoo Rass sends his thanks to all DJs, radio/tv personnel, host, bloggers, playlist curators and promoters across to support him spread and push this project Moodswings EP.

Mood Swings EP is available on all music platforms – https://fanlink.to/moodswingsEp

Follow ZooRass on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoorass23/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zoohood23

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZooRass/

