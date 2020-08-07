Gyakie gifts the world her debut ‘SEED’ EP

Gyakie has finally released her highly-anticipated debut EP, ”SEED” which has been described by music critics as a cocktail of unique sounds.

Revealing herself as the daughter of the Ghanaian Highlife music legend, Nana Acheampong through the cover art for ”SEED”, sets her tone for the EP.

It represents a young girl influenced by music from legendary talents in Ghana’s history through her dad and his musical friends. Stream here.

While that comes off as intriguing, she’s also burdened with the thoughts of conforming to what is expected of her as her father’s ‘seed’ as well as deciding on choosing her own path and maintaining her integrity.

The ”SEED” EP is a journey that explores diverse genres as a reflection of Gyakie’s musical quest of finding and staying true to herself while leaving lingering thoughts of what to expect from her in subsequent projects.

On the intro, aptly titled ‘Joy & Happiness’, Gyakie plays around with an alternative Hip-Hop style with hints of Neo soul.

She explores a laidback rap style that gives the impression that she’s in a content daze. She takes a moment to share her feelings about being recognized for her music and takes a break to pat herself on the back for her musical prowess on her attempt at ‘rapping’.

The intro smoothly ushers the listener into Gyakie’s ”SEED” Journey and like the gifted singer she is, she immediately slips into an Afrobeat jam for the next song, ‘Forever’. On this, Gyakie reassures her lover of her feelings and loyalty.

The next song ‘Whine’ brings back the lover’s rock style we experienced on her breakout single, ‘Never Like This’. ‘Whine’ is a tropical dancehall/reggae joint that makes it almost impossible not to bust a move and do exactly what she asks in the hook: ”Whine fi di gyaldem slow, whine”.

‘Vacation’ is a feel-good song. One she refers to as a vibe right before she launches into her melody. It is the kind of song that compels you to dance around carefree without a worry in the world while her smooth calming vocals take us through every reason why we all need a break sometimes.

”SEED” EP ends on a tone similar to that of her intro, ‘Joy & Happiness’. This time, Gyakie acknowledged Omar Sterling, a rapper of the famed Ghanaian group, R2Bees as the inspiration behind the outro, ‘The Journey’.

Over a mellow Hip-Hop beat, Gyakie reflects on her achievements and engages listeners through her major music timelines, delivering an appreciation speech to key people who have influenced her journey while alternating between singing a melody and delivering her lines like poetry.

Gyakie’s five (5) track EP is rife with different sounds that merely give you a taste of what she is capable of and what to expect on her journey, which has only just begun.

FACEBOOK: Gyakie

TWITTER: @Gyakie_

INSTAGRAM: gyakie_



