Shatta Wale’s ‘Sleepless Night’ ranked among Best Reggae Songs

Shatta Wale has made it to the list of Ranker.com’s Best Reggae Songs with his ‘Sleepless Night’ release alongside top guns like Bob Marley.

This roundup of good reggae songs includes some of the most memorable tunes ever performed by the world’s best reggae musicians.

Shatta Wale shares the list with 49 other great reggae songs with their corresponding artistes including legends like Bob, Ziggy and Damien Marley , Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & the Maytals, Gregory Isaacs, among others.

Without question, reggae music is universally popular. What began in Jamaica in the 1960s exploded worldwide and today, these famous reggae songs are played over and over in clubs all across the globe.

Reggae music takes many forms. Some of the top reggae songs are powerfully political in nature, inspiring listeners to rise up and be liberated.

Others speak of universal harmony and love. But all reggae sounds feature a distinctive rhythm. In fact, the term “reggae” comes from “ragged,” reflecting the displaced beats which give it such a unique sound.

Shatta Wale is currently ranked at the 47th position on the list and is the only Ghanaian act to make it to the list.

