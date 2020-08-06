Top Stories

Shatta Wale’s ‘Sleepless Night’ ranked among Best Reggae Songs

He ranks at #47 on the global list as the only Ghanaian act.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Shatta Wale's 'Sleepless Night' ranked among Best Reggae Songs
Shatta Wale's 'Sleepless Night' ranked among Best Reggae Songs Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Shatta Wale has made it to the list of Ranker.com’s Best Reggae Songs with his ‘Sleepless Night’ release alongside top guns like Bob Marley.

This roundup of good reggae songs includes some of the most memorable tunes ever performed by the world’s best reggae musicians.

Shatta Wale shares the list with 49 other great reggae songs with their corresponding artistes including legends like Bob, Ziggy and Damien Marley , Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & the Maytals, Gregory Isaacs, among others.

Without question, reggae music is universally popular. What began in Jamaica in the 1960s exploded worldwide and today, these famous reggae songs are played over and over in clubs all across the globe.

Reggae music takes many forms. Some of the top reggae songs are powerfully political in nature, inspiring listeners to rise up and be liberated.

Others speak of universal harmony and love. But all reggae sounds feature a distinctive rhythm. In fact, the term “reggae” comes from “ragged,” reflecting the displaced beats which give it such a unique sound.

Shatta Wale is currently ranked at the 47th position on the list and is the only Ghanaian act to make it to the list.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Ghana reacts to Beyoncé, Shatta Wale ‘Already’ video

Ghana reacts to Beyoncé, Shatta Wale ‘Already’ video

6 days ago
Photo of Thank you Beyoncé – Shatta Wale

Thank you Beyoncé – Shatta Wale

6 days ago
Photo of Finally! Beyoncé & Shatta Wale Already music video is out!

Finally! Beyoncé & Shatta Wale Already music video is out!

6 days ago
Photo of Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker