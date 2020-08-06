Patapaa delivers on his promise with Stonebwoy’s; Putuu (Remake)

Global superstar known for making rants with no lyrical meaning, Justice Amoah, aka Patapaa has delivered on his promise to remake Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ single.

Veering off his usual deep lyrical constructions is Stonebwoy with a song that seems to be either iontimidating, endorsing or interfering with Patapaa’s turf.

Hence, the Agona Swedru music king didn’t take it for granted but has ridden upon the Afrodancehall crooner’s experimentation.

Patapaa has inked his name indelibly as the King of lyrical mumbling that have no exact meaning but makes perfectly amusing and rhythmic sense.

Stonebwoy shocked his fans after he released his latest freestyle titled “Putuu”. Most of his fans were not expecting this from him due to the weird lyrics of the song.

The song features upcoming rapper Botie and is curently the favorite jam for all Pa2Pa Sojas- his die hard fanbase.

Who killed it better?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!