Top Stories

Patapaa delivers on his promise with Stonebwoy’s; Putuu (Remake)

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Patapaa delivers on his promise with Stonebwoy's; Putuu (Remake)
Patapaa delivers on his promise with Stonebwoy's; Putuu (Remake) Photo Credit: Patapaa /Facebook

Global superstar known for making rants with no lyrical meaning, Justice Amoah, aka Patapaa has delivered on his promise to remake Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ single.

Veering off his usual deep lyrical constructions is Stonebwoy with a song that seems to be either iontimidating, endorsing or interfering with Patapaa’s turf.

Hence, the Agona Swedru music king didn’t take it for granted but has ridden upon the Afrodancehall crooner’s experimentation.

Patapaa has inked his name indelibly as the King of lyrical mumbling that have no exact meaning but makes perfectly amusing and rhythmic sense.

Stonebwoy shocked his fans after he released his latest freestyle titled “Putuu”. Most of his fans were not expecting this from him due to the weird lyrics of the song.

The song features upcoming rapper Botie and is curently the favorite jam for all Pa2Pa Sojas- his die hard fanbase.

Who killed it better?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Mi Dey Up Remix by Kofi Jamar feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Mi Dey Up Remix by Kofi Jamar feat. Stonebwoy

4 weeks ago
Photo of Video: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

4th July 2020
Photo of Sista Afia throws shots at Ghana’s Reggae/Dancehall acts

Sista Afia throws shots at Ghana’s Reggae/Dancehall acts

3rd July 2020
Photo of It’s the collaboration of the Year! Patapaa ft. AY Poyoo; My Lady

It’s the collaboration of the Year! Patapaa ft. AY Poyoo; My Lady

3rd July 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker