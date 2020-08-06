Top Stories

Introducing Agorsor, the Africa Rooted Band and it’s debut album ‘Hugadem’

Photo Credit: Agorsor

Agorsor Nyornuwofia is a Ghanaian leading vocalist of African Rooted Band – Agorsor, that have released their debut Hugadem album.

She was raised in a musical household that nurtured her natural artistic talents, which have always been expressed through bright colors and playful textures in both the music and visual art she creates.

Stream/Buy here: https://ffm.to/agorsor-hugadem

Her lyrics tell wise stories about loss, love, suppression, expression, hope, discovery and the unending quest for understanding within African communities and around the globe.

Agorsor’s debut project titled Hugadem is available on all digital platforms across the globe!

