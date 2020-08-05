Top Stories

This beautiful masterpiece was produced by himself.

Wakayna hosts J'lan Oliver on latest jam; New Virus

Producer & Singer, Wakayna has outdoored a new single, New Virus after the successful release of Black Lives Matter record.

It features the Ghanaian-American based artist J’lan Oliver. This beautiful masterpiece was produced by himself.

Wakayna is signed unto Freedom Cry record and fast-rising act that Ghana and the world should watch out for.

Listen up, stream and share.

