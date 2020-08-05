Top Stories

Remember what happened in 2010? – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash

Will what happened in 2010 repeat itself?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Remember what happened in 2010? - Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash
Remember what happened in 2010? - Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash Photo Credit: Rob Photography

The official launch of the much talked about Asaase Sound Clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy went down in the studios of Asaase Radio yesterday.

Shatta Wale told Stonebwoy that when he clashes with him, he will understand why the world refers to him as the true African Dancehall King.

It can be recalled that these two acts have previously clashed about a decade ago at Labadi beach where Stonebwoy came out as the winner.

Stonebwoy didn’t hesitate to reply Shatta Wale by asking him, “Do you remember what happened in 2010”?

He vowed to prove to him that he is already a ghost walking and talking as he is prepared to murder him lyrically.

According to Shatta Wale during their interview, the clash between himself and Stonebwoy is the ground to show his brother that he is the legend in African dancehall.

Remember what happened in 2010? - Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash
Asaase Sound Clash launch

He explained that he will reduce Stonebwoy to nothing.

In response, Stonebwoy said he is ever ready to face Shatta. He stated emphatically that his Nation will mash up the Movement.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

6 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale to battle it out at Asaase Radio’s Sound Clash

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale to battle it out at Asaase Radio’s Sound Clash

6 days ago
Photo of Wegeiwor explores Northern Ghana’s tourism in music video

Wegeiwor explores Northern Ghana’s tourism in music video

6 days ago
Photo of Meet Clem Biney, the newest Rap prodigy

Meet Clem Biney, the newest Rap prodigy

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker