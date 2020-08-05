Remember what happened in 2010? – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale ahead of Asaase Sound Clash

The official launch of the much talked about Asaase Sound Clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy went down in the studios of Asaase Radio yesterday.

Shatta Wale told Stonebwoy that when he clashes with him, he will understand why the world refers to him as the true African Dancehall King.

It can be recalled that these two acts have previously clashed about a decade ago at Labadi beach where Stonebwoy came out as the winner.

Stonebwoy didn’t hesitate to reply Shatta Wale by asking him, “Do you remember what happened in 2010”?

He vowed to prove to him that he is already a ghost walking and talking as he is prepared to murder him lyrically.

According to Shatta Wale during their interview, the clash between himself and Stonebwoy is the ground to show his brother that he is the legend in African dancehall.

Asaase Sound Clash launch

He explained that he will reduce Stonebwoy to nothing.

In response, Stonebwoy said he is ever ready to face Shatta. He stated emphatically that his Nation will mash up the Movement.

