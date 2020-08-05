Top Stories

Kev & Grenade employ E.L, Blackway for ‘Like to Drip’ off Utopia LP

It will surely leave a lasting impression on HipHop music lovers

Kev & Grenade employ E.L, Blackway for 'Like to Drip' off Utopia LP
Photo Credit: Kev & Grenade

Ghanaian Hip-Hop duo, Kev & Grenade is scheduled to release their latest single on August 8, 2020 dubbed, ‘Like to Drip’.

It’s the first single off their forthcoming LP, ”Utopia”. It features the ”B.A.R”, E.L and ‘Intense’ crooner, Blackway.

The Masterkey Beatz-produced song exudes Trap vibes and confers a relaxing tone. It is comprised of piercing vocals, delivered with the right balance of autotune.

”We are excited to finally be ready with our official single for this album that we’ve been working on. We feel blessed for this opportunity and we have no doubt Ghana will enjoy the vibes we bring to the industry”, expressed the duo.

Kev the Topic and Nana Grenade are the two halves of musical group, Kev & Grenade. They’ve forged a strong bond over the years since childhood, through to their time in PRESEC where they released several joint projects.

Most notable being their 13-track tape, ”Crunch Time” featuring the now acclaimed beat producer, Mynus.

Today, both are rapidly rising to be one of Ghana’s favorite musicians, with well-received records like ‘Adonko’, ‘Pac Gang Till I Go’, ‘Do My Thing’ and ‘Osu’ to their credit.

The two continued on their solo music paths but after releasing their joint single ‘Adonko’, in early 2018 which received massive buzz, airplay and streams, they decided to come together as a group while also pursuing their solo music careers.

Later that year, the duo went ahead to release arguably one of the best Hip-Hop videos for ‘Adonko’. The relentless effort and energy they pump into their craft surely gives us the confidence that both talents can take over the industry by a storm.

‘Like to Drip’ is the first of many fine songs to come from Kev & Grenade’s camp and will be followed up with an official music video in the coming weeks.

If you’re a Hip-Hop or Trap music fan, prepare to have your minds blown because, Kev & Grenade cooking exactly what your ears are yearning.

