Fameye unveils cover art of incoming album; Greater Than

Fameye has outdoored the cover art for his upcoming album titled, Greater Than which was designed by music video director, Jeneral Jay.

The highly anticipated album is set to be a thriller and an answered prayer to his fanbase who just can’t wait to have a listen.

The cover art reveals Fameye with his newly born son, Avid raised up in his hands whilke showcasing a proud smile of a father.

myself and my super ⭐️Together we are greater Than🔥🇬🇭more than !! #greaterthanAlbum drops soon Ghana I will need your support thank you!!! Art by @jeneraljay #greaterthan pic.twitter.com/oveUUzi3KS — Greater than (@fameye_music) August 4, 2020

He took to his social media accounts to unveil and break the news with the caption, “myself and my superstar. Together we are greater than more than !! #greaterthanAlbum drops soon Ghana I will need your support thank you!!! Art by @jeneraljay#greaterthan

Be expectant as we await this masterpiece!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!