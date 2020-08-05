Fameye unveils cover art of incoming album; Greater Than

Top Stories

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 2 hours ago
Fameye has outdoored the cover art for his upcoming album titled, Greater Than which was designed by music video director, Jeneral Jay.

The highly anticipated album is set to be a thriller and an answered prayer to his fanbase who just can’t wait to have a listen.

The cover art reveals Fameye with his newly born son, Avid raised up in his hands whilke showcasing a proud smile of a father.

He took to his social media accounts to unveil and break the news with the caption, “myself and my superstar. Together we are greater than more than !! #greaterthanAlbum drops soon Ghana I will need your support thank you!!! Art by @jeneraljay#greaterthan

