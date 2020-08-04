How Great; Gilbert Myers brings forth a new worship song

Gilbert Myers, a thriving Gospel artist born the USA has released a heartwarming worship song titled How Great.

Available on all online stores now for streaming now, the gospel singer opines that he derived the song title from 2 Samuel 7:22 NLT.

“How great you are, O Sovereign LORD! There is no one like you. We have never even heard of another God like you!“

According to Gilbert Myers, ‘How Great’ was inspired by the realization of how Great and Awesome God is, due to his personal walk and encounters with God.

Gilbert Myers has to his credit numerous songs including Hand of God, Hallelujah, Hidden and Namo Tamobo.

How Great was written by Gilbert Myers and produced by Jem Studios.

