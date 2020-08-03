Top Stories

Wale hints on a Sarkodie collabo ahead of Black Love concert!

Wale hints on a Sarkodie collabo ahead of Black Love concert
Wale hints on a Sarkodie collabo ahead of Black Love concert

Renowned American rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin better known by his stage name Wale has tweeted about a possible collaboration with Sarkodie.

After information circulated that Sarkodie was yet to feature someone greater than Jay-Z, fans and music lovers have been on the edge of their seats awaiting who this could be.

After Wale’s announcement, Ghanaian netizens took to the comment section to troll the 2019 BET Best International Flow winner.

Sark himself has been silent on the issue and is fully focused on his upcoming Black Love Virtual Concert to be aired on ceek.com.

Close sources have however confirmed that this is just one of many international collaborations coming up that will set the stage for that one major ‘Gretaer than Jay-Z’ collaboration.

