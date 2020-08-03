The Shatta Wale assisted ‘Black Is King’ tops Billboard poll

As if all the ongoing buzz since Friday wasn’t Already enough, The Shatta Wale assisted ‘Black Is King’ visual album by Beyonce has topped Billboard Poll on Favorite New Music release for the past week.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 31) on Billboard, choosing Beyoncé’s stunning new visual album on Disney+ as their favorite new music release from the past week.

Set to the music of Bey’s stellar The Lion King: The Gift album, released in 2019, Black Is King is a gorgeous, visually inventive piece of storytelling, exploring the themes of Black legacy and generational learning through the thin veil of The Lion King‘s story.

Black Is King brought in 76% of the vote this week, beating out new music by Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, A$AP Ferg, Dan + Shay and others.

