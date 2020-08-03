Samini bags ambassadorial deal with FBN Bank Ghana

High Grade Family CEO, Samini has clocked an ambassadorial deal with FBN Bank Ghana for its new product ‘Quick Banking *894#’.

Samini will be featured in an integrated advertising campaign for the Quick Banking *894# product which will run on radio, print and online channels.

Africa1 Media, Samini’s management company expressed incredible excitement about FBNBank Ghana’s partnership with Samini.





The company was optimistic that the partnership will yield amazing results for both brands.

Samini who was thrilled about the partnership said that “FBNBank Ghana has a rich heritage of being a constant financial partner throughout its customers’ lives and I am thrilled to work in partnership with the bank.”

While stating that the product ambassadorial collaboration is sure to be a winner, Samini added, “more importantly, I urge you to patronize the platform to enjoy easy and simple banking.

I’m happy to announce my Ambassadorial engagement with FBN bank Ghana. Folks pls dial *894# ,follow the prompts and lets enjoy this new banking experience together.

Facebook: firstbankgh

Twitter: @FBNBankGh

Instagram: @fbnbbankgh

Let’s go folks ✊🏾🙏🏾 #akyesaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/Zs2vr4LYuW — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) August 3, 2020

Quick Banking *894# is a mobile application that enables customers to conduct banking on their mobile phones wherever they are at any time.

In a statement, Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank Ghana Managing Director was delighted that the bank partnered with Samini.

He noted that with a career spanning over twenty years and amassing multiple awards, the Samini brand has been instrumental in the growth of several brands.

Mr Asante was convinced that as Product Ambassador of ‘quick banking *894#’, Samini, will in no small measure contribute immense value to the FBNBank brand.

Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank Ghana MD

The FBNBank Ghana MD disclosed that the First Bank of Nigeria Limited subsidiary in Ghana is continuing its quest to endear the brand to its stakeholders in the Ghanaian market.

“This is because we take pride in being exclusively customer-centric and we go to great lengths to put the needs of our customers at the heart of our business. Our commitment is to set the gold standard of customer experience and excellence in financial services solutions.”

“Since 1894, our brand has developed a unique culture of making the people we serve our utmost priority and today, we reinforce our application of this culture, even as we provide unrivalled value to all our customers during this integrated advertising campaign and beyond.”

Mr. Victor Yaw Asante called on Ghanaians and businesses to take full advantage of FBNBank’s distinctive values and rich heritage which has made its brand a leading African brand and one of the most credible financial institutions on the globe.

