Mike Kesse hires Belac 360 to sing of God’s goodness in; Oluwadara

He is still arguably one of the best figures Ghanaian music has to offer.

Mike Kesse was a force to reckon with in the secular space and is still killing the game in the Gospel fraternity with his latest release; Oluwadara.

Produced by Vibehouse, ‘Oluwadara’ translates to ”God has been good” and features rapper/singer Belac 360 atop it’s grandiose instrumentation.

Mike Kesse has since his conversion been releasing a successful pile of gospel music which is sure to span a good amount of years.

He has worked tirelessly to establish himself as a consummate singer / songwriter in time, making him arguably one of the best figures Ghanaian music has to offer.

Get your dancing shoes on and sing with Mike Kesse because ‘Oluwadara’ (God has been good).

