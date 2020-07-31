Thank you Beyoncé – Shatta Wale

Following the release of the music video for Already, Shatta Wale has thanked Beyoncé for deciding to put him on her musical projects.

Starting from the Lion King: The Gift Album to featuring him in the film Black Is King, Shatta Wale has poured his heart out to the American mega star via his social media channels.

This one decision by Beyoncé has unlocked a whole new range of audiences for the Ghanaian superstar.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!