It’s ‘Botos’ time for Vudumane

Ghanaian musician Mimpey Korletey best know as Vudumane is out with a new single titled ‘Botos’.

The singer cum rapper, according to him has been working really hard after releasing his hit banger Shoe Size with Nigerian act Zlatan.

The afro-fusion Botos coupled with ambient sounds and dope syncopated drum patterns typical of Vudumane sets the scene for fun summer vibes, “good energy” and could easily be enjoyed just as an instrumental.

Production credit goes to Paris Beatz and Citrus Beatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!